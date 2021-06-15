More than 3300 homes are without power as a line of storms rolls over Queensland, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning damaging winds and large hail are possible for parts of the state.

BOM said severe storms with damaging winds, large hail and large accumulations of small hail are possible in parts of southeast Queensland between Caboolture, Gladstone and Biloela and in the state's north between Sarina and Townsville.

Storm clouds at Alexandra Headline on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Sue Sara

Morning thunderstorm activity has been recorded as far north as Blackbutt, west of Kilcoy, and as far south as Springbrook.

The storms are expected to reach Brisbane by early afternoon.

BOM Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said hail was possible across southeast Queensland but large hailstones, more than 2cm in diameter, were only likely where severe storms were forecast around the Wide Bay and Burnett, and between Charters Towers and Sarina.

"We're most likely to see the severe storms this afternoon and into the evening," Ms Hoff said.

"Regular storms could roll past midnight."

Storms over Bribie Island. Picture: Ydeen Ferguson

Flooding wasn't expected as the line of thunderstorms moving east is likely to bring smaller amounts of rain to larger areas.

Ms Hoff said the return of moisture after a few cold days and instability in the air had triggered the storms.

Thunderstorms are possible from the North Tropical Coast right through to the Darling Downs.

An Energex spokesman said a lightning strike at Brassall was responsible for an outage which left more than 1,360 customers without power across Ipswich.

The suburbs most affected are Brassall, Karrabin and Wulkuraka.

Meanwhile, more than 1900 customers in the Moreton Bay Regional Council area are also without power.

Originally published as Hail, damaging winds as storms leave 3300 without power