Gladstone avoids hail, local flooding still a threat

BIG BREW: The clouds have grayed and the skies have darkened, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting that the Gladstone region is about to get wet.

UPDATED 4:20pm:

THE Gladstone region has avoided any hail during a storm which swept through the region this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology advised that hail was a possibility during the heavy downpour, but fortunately none was reported.

Localised flash flooding and water over roads has been reported in the Boyne Island and Barney Point areas.

A total of 19mm fell during a 30-minute period at the Gladstone Airport.

Earlier:

A STORM front currently sweeping through the Gladstone region could have the potential to bring hail according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Steady falls have been reported at Gladstone Airport since 3pm with 15mm of rain recorded during that time.

The BoM advised that the front will bring heavy and intense rain fall with strong winds.

However, they advised the storm is unlikely to meet their severe criteria.

The front is currently tracking north east towards the sea.