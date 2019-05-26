Haas’s mum could face jail over latest assault

Joan Taufua, mother of Brisbane Broncos player Payne Haas, was filmed getting out of a car with two other people before abusing a delivery driver through his window. Picture: Nine News

Joan Taufua, mother of Brisbane Broncos player Payne Haas, was filmed getting out of a car with two other people before abusing a delivery driver through his window. Picture: Nine News

The mother of Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas has faced court charged with serious assault for the second time in three months - and could go to jail.

Uiatu "Joan" Taufua, a mother of 10, including giant Broncos forward Haas, will face a sentencing hearing in Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

Truck driver Keith Tyler was left with severe facial injuries after he was assaulted by Taufua at a Gold Coast shopping centre late last year in a road rage incident.

It comes after Taufua, 42, was sentenced in March to three years' probation for ­assaulting a mother and her teenage daughter at a women's rugby league match in Brisbane.

It was one of a number of off-field incidents involving his family that led to Haas copping a four-game suspension and a $20,000 fine from the Broncos for failing to co-operate with an NRL Integrity Unit investigation.

Haas was also involved in driving incidents.

The Sunday Mail has obtained a transcript of the March sentencing hearing in which magistrate Joan White described Taufua's conduct as "outrageous" and her criminal history as "appalling", and said she was considering a jail sentence.

The court heard the assaults took place at a women's grand final at the Valley's Rugby League Club in Grange, Brisbane, when children took to the field after the game to play touch football.

Payne Haas has had a troubled season off the field. Picture: Darren England/AAP

After a disagreement between the kids, Taufua confronted a parent, Desiree Dowling, at the clubhouse, punching her in the face.

When a "loud, aggressive argument" erupted, a member of Taufua's party assaulted a male in the Valleys group, the court was told.

When Dowling "retreated" and took photos of Taufua, Dowling was grabbed by the hair and hit multiple times in the face.

Dowling's 14-year-old daughter Brooklyn was struck in the ribs as she tried to protect her.

Defence lawyer Lisa Searing told the court that Taufua had 10 children, aged 4 to 21, including a quadriplegic son, and her husband was on a disability pension. She also cared for an 84-year-old family friend named Pop.

She said Taufua had been under "immense pressure" due to financial difficulties.

"She's not quite sure how she got caught up in all of this, but she does regret it. She's embarrassed and ashamed," the court heard.

Magistrate White said Taufua obviously had "a very stressful home life … but, goodness, it doesn't excuse that sort of behaviour at a children's game".

Referring to the driver assault, Ms Searing said her client "regrets the role she played": "She was under an immense amount of pressure at the time and reacted poorly," she said.