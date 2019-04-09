Menu
ONGOING: A light aircraft, believed to be a gyrocopter, has crashed at a Sommariva property.
Breaking

UPDATE: Man killed in gyrocopter crash near highway

Jorja McDonnell
by
9th Apr 2019 2:41 PM
UPDATE 6PM:

A GYROCOPTER pilot has died following a crash landing on a property in Sommariva, near Charleville, on Tuesday morning. 

Emergency services were called to the scene near the Warrego Hwy between Morven and Charleville about 11.50am, where paramedics attended to a man with critical injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed emergency services remained on the scene and were still in attendance as of 5.30pm.

More details to come

 

EARLIER:

Police and paramedics were called to an aviation accident on a property at Sommariva - between Morven and Charleville.

The light aircraft, believed to be a gyrocopter, crash-landed at around 11am today, and crews remain on scene as of 4.30pm.

The condition and identity of the pilot have not yet been confirmed.

Toowoomba Chronicle

