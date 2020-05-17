Gyms ready to open as restrictions ease for stage 2

Natalie Short and Ben Murphy from ASN Gladstone invited the community in to see them for the latest diet and exercise tips.

GYMS around the region are getting ready to reopen as coronavirus restrictions continue to lift.

Gyms are set to be allowed to have up to 20 people at a time under stage two of the State Government’s roadmap to recovery.

Colleen Harris from CC Fitness Addicts Tannum Sands said the gym was working on a COVIDSafe plan.

“This will ensure, when the gym can open, we provide a safe and supportive environment for both staff and clients,” she said.

Ms Harris said it may be some time before gyms in the region bounced back from the financial effect of COVID-19.

The experienced gym owner and PT said CC Fitness Addicts had adapted to the COVID-19 situation.

“We have done so by providing the community with a number of free programs over the last few months,” she said.

“We have produced videos that people can do in their homes, had online classes which was well received and are progressing to outdoor fitness classes next week with approval from Gladstone council within the restrictions.”

Natalie Short from sports nutrition store ASN Gladstone said the return of gyms would be a boost for people’s mental health. “People can sometimes underestimate what training and eating well can do for them, even in terms of their mental health,” she said.

“With COVID-19 restrictions closing gyms across the region, people were worried more so about their mental state rather than their physical appearance. A lot of people do not realise that going to the gym is like a therapy session.”

She has fingers crossed for a spike in business once gyms throughout the region reopen.

“It would definitely be good if business can pick up once restrictions ease,” she said.

“I think supplements kind of motivate people. It is kind of like buying new activewear – people say ‘I want to go and buy that new pre-workout or protein to go and smash out a session’.”