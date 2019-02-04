Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Constable Gemma Bruce at an RBT.
Constable Gemma Bruce at an RBT. Iain Curry
News

Gympie woman nabbed driving almost 4 x limit at 9.30am

Frances Klein
by
4th Feb 2019 8:38 AM | Updated: 10:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT LEAST four drink drivers, one almost four times the legal limit, were busted in Gympie over the weekend, following a Random Breath Test operation in the region on Friday evening.

Police said a woman, 40, was caught at 9.30am Saturday morning driving almost four times the legal limit with a reading of 0.192% on Exhibition Rd, Southside.

A 59-year-old man was caught driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.111% on Apollonian Vale at 4pm on Friday, police allege.

On Sunday morning a 46-year-old man was caught driving at 4am on Excelsior Rd, over the limit at 0.067% and a 22-year-old man blew 0.113% while driving on Fairway Drive, Gympie at 8.45am.

Gympie police sergeant Scott Poole said the cases served as a timely reminder for drivers to consider their transport options after drinking the night before.

drink driver editors picks gympie police legal limit random breath test under the influence
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    One-punch attack changes paramedic's world view

    premium_icon One-punch attack changes paramedic's world view

    News IT'S the high-profile case that shocked the nation, opened a forum for public debate and set a precedent for law changes regarding random one-punch killings.

    TOUGHEST DAY: Paramedics outnumbered by critical patients

    premium_icon TOUGHEST DAY: Paramedics outnumbered by critical patients

    News The car accident that left a young paramedic with a tough choice.

    PHOTOS: Kmart relaunch date confirmed as upgrade continues

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Kmart relaunch date confirmed as upgrade continues

    Business 'Customers can enjoy family-friendly activities.'

    • 4th Feb 2019 10:00 AM
    Why council workers will come knocking today

    premium_icon Why council workers will come knocking today

    Council News GLADSTONE Regional Council officers will begin going door-to-door.

    • 4th Feb 2019 10:30 AM