Gympie region flagged as site for nuclear power plant

WOOLOOGA has been named by an Australian independent lobby group as a highly prospective location for a nuclear power plant.

The western Gympie region was identified last week by the Australian Nuclear Association in a presentation as a possible home for one of 20 nuclear plants it hopes to build around the country.

The presentation was made to the Australian Institute of Energy as part of a push to tackle climate change.

Other regions that made the list for Queensland included Gladstone, Callide, Tarong and Toowoomba.

The proposal brightens the spotlight on Woolooga as a key region in Queensland's energy future.

It is already the impending home for two solar farms: the $2 billion Gympie Energy Hub approved by Gympie Regional Council in November 2017, and the smaller Woolooga Energy park passed in November last year.

Map of prospective homes for nuclear power plants in Queensland, including Woolooga. Australia Nuclear Association

Some members of the Federal Government have been pushing for an inquiry into whether the country's ban on nuclear power should be lifted.

However, a spokesman for Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said the ANA's proposal had no connection to government policy whatsoever.

"It's not something that Government has endorsed or sponsored," he said.

"Any discussion of possible plant locations is extremely premature."

Other parts of Australia identified as potential nuclear power homes included the La Trobe Valley, Whyalla and Port Augusta.

The ANA is an independent group that "promotes the knowledge and practice of the peaceful, safe and effective use of nuclear science and technology and provides a forum for the presentation, exchange and dissemination of information in the field of nuclear science and technology".

The ANA has been contacted for comment.