Gympie man needs $6k for penis makeover, asks for donations

WE SEE them every other day - GoFundMe pages set up by generally well-intentioned individuals to help raise money for families or other individuals going through hard times.

But not all GoFundMe pages are equal.

In fact, there are several that are straight out crazy - and that is just in the Gympie region.

One that really stands out is the GoFundMe page set up to fund a man's penis enlargement, circumcision and vasectomy.

The Gympie man, going by the name of Joe, is asking for $6000 to pay for a vasectomy, a circumcision and penis enlargement. He and his wife had a child over a year ago - he says he doesn't want more children but his wife does.

"I'm trying to raise money for a vasectomy, circumcision and penis enlargement. Me and my wife had our first child over a year ago and as great as our lil girl is, I'd like her to be the last we ever have (my wife wants more). We can barely afford one let alone how ever many more, so please help Neuter me and reduce over population." Gofundme

"We can barely afford one let alone how ever many more, so please help neuter me and reduce over population," he said.

"My wife's Jewish and says my foreskin is 'repulsive' and looks like a 'turtleneck'. My hope is that a circumcision will increase my chances of receiving oral pleasure.

"My wife also requested a penis enlargement because I'm "not hitting all the walls" and is unsatisfied with my micro penis. This is the most expensive surgery but not the most important because my technique guarantees male orgasm.

"I will never be able to afford this surgery on my own, with your help I can finally achieve my dreams of not having another kid and satisfying my wife."

Here are several other ridiculous GoFundMe stories:

2. Callum, a Gympie man is asking for $3500 to help buy himself a new car because he wants to feel like an adult.

3. Seph, a Gympie man is asking for $150 because he's a broke c---, and said 'money would be good.'

4. A Gympie person wanted to raise thousands because he was sick of renting. The campaign ended, and only $15 was raised.

5. Kyle broke his phone recently and has asked the Gympie community for $2050 for a brand new phone.