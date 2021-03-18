Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The 36-year-old damaged a video conference screen after throwing a chair in an angry outburst.
The 36-year-old damaged a video conference screen after throwing a chair in an angry outburst.
Crime

Gympie man lashed out, threw chair at screen during meeting

Kristen Camp
18th Mar 2021 9:00 AM | Updated: 5:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Frustrated by being put on a more serious mental health care plan, a 36-year-old Gympie man threw his chair at a video conference screen, causing damage to it.

Chey Callum Matthews pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging property in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday and was ordered to pay restitution of $937.16.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

On February 16, Matthews was in a conference call discussing his mental health care plan when he got the news he would be placed on a more serious plan.

After throwing the chair, the court heard Matthews immediately expressed remorse.

Solicitor Bradley said Matthews was schizophrenic and his medication did not give him a very good quality of life.

"He is now medicated so the risk of him reoffending would be ameliorated by the medication," Mr Bradley said.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler fined Matthews $300 and order he pay the restitution of $937.16.

"You're entitled to be upset or frustrated with medical issues, there's no issue with that. It's how you express that frustration," Mr Fowler said.

No conviction was recorded against Matthews.

More Stories

court gympie magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CSIRO developing over-the-counter medicinal cannabis

        Premium Content CSIRO developing over-the-counter medicinal cannabis

        News Cannabis medicines for epilepsy, nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and chronic pain.

        DEVELOPMENT: Gladstone PCYC to receive gymnastic facelift

        Premium Content DEVELOPMENT: Gladstone PCYC to receive gymnastic facelift

        News Dedicated gymnastic hall, refurbished gym and band room … count us in!

        How CQ tradies can earn thousands more

        Premium Content How CQ tradies can earn thousands more

        News The new system breaks down barriers for tradies, security guards, architects and...

        LISTED: All CQ medical centres giving COVID vaccine

        Premium Content LISTED: All CQ medical centres giving COVID vaccine

        News Doctors plea for people to stop flooding medical centres with calls to get...