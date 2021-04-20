Gympie larrikin applies to be on MAFS, is ready to sizzle

BELOVED Gympie larrikin, mum, grandma and midwife Melissa Orrman loves nothing more than a good laugh and a big adventure.

Whatever event you are at in Gympie, chances are you will be able to spot Melissa - she's usually the one laughing loudly and wearing something eye catching but stylish.

Shy she is not. Colourful, fun and daring she most definitely is.

Happily single - or so we thought - she has travelled the world on her own, and in 2015 famously won $50,000 on Eddie McGuire's Hot Seat Millionaire, cheekily sitting on Eddie's knee and shamelessly bragging about it ever since.

WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE. Gympie's Melissa Orrman with Who Wants to be a Millionaire host Eddie Maguire in 2015. Photo Contributed

Her latest antic, however, could be her crowning glory if she can pull it off.

The 60-year-old is looking for love and has submitted her video to appear on the runaway Channel Nine hit reality TV show Married at First Sight, commonly referred to as MAFS.

While Melissa confesses to usually preferring a younger man, she said she might deign to accept one closer to her own age if she was chosen to appear on the 2022 season, which will be shot later this year, and paired up with an older chap.

"I have never been married. I am looking for true love," she said this week.

"Life is too damned short. I never mind laughing at myself and being able to enjoy myself. "

Melissa loves her home and never misses an opportunity to spruik the many excellent attractions of the Gympie region, especially Borumba Dam, the Sandy Strait and Tin Can Bay.

This year's scandalous season was rocked by multiple jaw-dropping moments, high drama, caught-out cheaters, lies, tears, gas lighting and even brother snogging (????). Situation normal for MAFS.

But seriously, things would reach a whole new level if our Melissa is unleashed.

MAFS is one of Australia's favourite social experiments, based on the eponymous premise that while the cameras roll, several paired couples are married at first sight and then filmed as they get to know each other and their families.

To apply to be on Married At First Sight you can register online and fill out a questionnaire, with sections on your basic information, some personal questions, and photos and videos.

Bollywood Night - Janet Ryan, Annie Farrelly, Melissa Orrman

Just about anyone can apply to be on the show, as long as they are over 25 and an Australian citizen, or have been a permanent resident for at least two years.

You'll also have to make sure you're available for up to four months of filming from August until December of this year.

Another thing to keep in mind is that you have to actually be interested in finding love.

