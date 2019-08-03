Menu
A driver who gave false documents from his National Driver Work Diary to a police officer has copped a hefty fine in court. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Gympie driver cops whopping fine for logbook fibs

JOSH PRESTON
3rd Aug 2019 12:10 AM
A DRIVER who gave false documents from his National Driver Work Diary to a police officer has copped a hefty fine in court.

Shaun Spencer Burns handed over the diary to a senior constable on the Bruce Highway at Federal on June 5, which contained misleading information to hide excessive work times.

The court heard one of those claims was that Burns had made a trip from Gatton to Toowoomba in 12 minutes, about a third of the estimated journey time.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan called it a "serious offence" and fined Burns $2000, but no conviction was recorded.

