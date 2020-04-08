Gymnasts up to challenge as training goes online

GYMNASTICS: They may not be able to go to the gym to train but Gladstone gymnasts are still working on their handstands, splits and routines.

Gladstone Gymnastics Club business manager Amy Dew said even though the club was closed under COVID-19 restrictions, it was important for gymnasts to keep training.

“They have to keep their strength, flexibility and conditioning up so when we are able to open, hopefully we can just pick up where we left off,” Dew said.

“It’s really important our kids don’t think it’s a holiday and they’ve got all this time in the world. “They need to keep training.”

The club’s staff have banded together to find solutions to help keep members engaged.

Dew said they were holding online coaching sessions via Zoom.

Kenzie trains with Gladstone Gymnastics coaches on Zoom. Picture: Contributed

“The squad coach is developing those programs and running them three times a week,” she said.

“They’re still having interaction with the kids so they can still see us and we’ve still got that family unity.”

The modified program has seen so much success, Dew said the club was looking to expand to younger age groups like the under-5s.

“The little junior groovers can do our open classes, which is strength or our dance programs,” she said.

Milaan and Indie participate in Gladstone Gymnastics Club's Facebook handstand challenge. Picture: Contributed

While the first week or two was a learning period for the club, Dew was happy with how it was all going.

“We’re also doing challenges on Facebook, which have been fun to watch,” she said.

“We’ve received a lot of great feedback from our members so it’s working.”

Challenges have included handstands, splits and teaching a parent a routine.

“There have been a couple of videos of dads busting out the moves in the backyard and they’re killing it,” Dew said.

And when deciding which routine to teach their parents, Dew said it was up to the gymnasts.

“It depends how hard they want to make it for mum and dad,” she said.

“But it has to be safe, you can’t make them do something that’s going to hurt them.”

Isla participates in Gladstone Gymnastics Club's Facebook splits challenge. Picture: Contributed

Dew said the club appreciated the support it had received since going online.

“We hope we’re doing everything we possibly can to keep everyone happy, healthy and strong,” she said.