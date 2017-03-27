Gym business booms in region

NEW BUSINESS: Agnes Water 1770 CrossFit has opened their doors and have already signed more than 20 people.

AGNES Water 1770 CrossFit has only been open about two weeks but the town has embraced the new business.

More than 20 people have signed up and almost all are new to CrossFit.

"Ninety per cent of our clients participating hadn't really heard of CrossFit or knew exactly what it was,” owner Shaun Baxter said.

"So it's been great to introduce people to what I believe is a health product that will change your body and health long term.”

Mr Baxter said their focus would be making sure people's bodies were in the right position before they did any exercise.

"The biggest thing is, as you get older people tend to want to start exercising, but six months later a little niggle comes up ... so then they stop and start and it just goes through that type of cycle until they give up.”

Mr Baxter said the community had been amazing with their support of the new business.

He said he and his family wanted to live in the region, but there was no CrossFit gym, so they decided to do it themselves.

Mr Baxter said when people Googled CrossFit, sometimes there was negative information that came up.

"We want to educate everyone on our methodology about how we want to bring CrossFit to the community,” he said.

Mr Baxter admitted even he used to "bag CrossFit”.

"That was from my own personal experience of a lot of CrossFit gyms,” he said.

"The frustrating part about CrossFit that gives it a bad name, is not so much the methodology of what CrossFit is, it's more that a CrossFit coach can own their own box (gym) after doing a two-day course.”

The owner has been a strength and conditioning coach for a number of years.

The gym is on 7 Countess Russell Court, Agnes Water, next to the surf factory outlet.

Information online at www.agneswater1770crossfit.com.au.