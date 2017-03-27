30°
News

Gym business booms in region

Chris Lees | 27th Mar 2017 11:16 AM
NEW BUSINESS: Agnes Water 1770 CrossFit has opened their doors and have already signed more than 20 people.
NEW BUSINESS: Agnes Water 1770 CrossFit has opened their doors and have already signed more than 20 people. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AGNES Water 1770 CrossFit has only been open about two weeks but the town has embraced the new business.

More than 20 people have signed up and almost all are new to CrossFit.

"Ninety per cent of our clients participating hadn't really heard of CrossFit or knew exactly what it was,” owner Shaun Baxter said.

"So it's been great to introduce people to what I believe is a health product that will change your body and health long term.”

Mr Baxter said their focus would be making sure people's bodies were in the right position before they did any exercise.

"The biggest thing is, as you get older people tend to want to start exercising, but six months later a little niggle comes up ... so then they stop and start and it just goes through that type of cycle until they give up.”

Mr Baxter said the community had been amazing with their support of the new business.

"

He said he and his family wanted to live in the region, but there was no CrossFit gym, so they decided to do it themselves.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr Baxter said when people Googled CrossFit, sometimes there was negative information that came up.

"We want to educate everyone on our methodology about how we want to bring CrossFit to the community,” he said.

Mr Baxter admitted even he used to "bag CrossFit”.

"That was from my own personal experience of a lot of CrossFit gyms,” he said.

"The frustrating part about CrossFit that gives it a bad name, is not so much the methodology of what CrossFit is, it's more that a CrossFit coach can own their own box (gym) after doing a two-day course.”

The owner has been a strength and conditioning coach for a number of years.

The gym is on 7 Countess Russell Court, Agnes Water, next to the surf factory outlet.

Information online at www.agneswater1770crossfit.com.au.

Gladstone Observer
LATEST: Cyclone Debbie's power will 'blow away caravans'

LATEST: Cyclone Debbie's power will 'blow away caravans'

THE outer band of Cyclone Debbie has hit Mackay and could be the start of 24 hours of gale force winds and heavy rain for the region.

CYCLONE WATCH: Debbie makes path change, creeps further south

Rainfall predicted along Queensland's east coast as a result of Cyclone Debbie.

CYCLONE watch has been extended to Central Queensland

FREE CONTENT: Heavy rain expected as TC Debbie moves south

UPGRADE: Areas from Ayr to St Lawrence have been issued a "Cyclone warning" by BOM.

A FLOOD watch is current between Gladstone and Cairns.

Popular event returning

Connie Spencer at the Gladstone Farmers Markets.

New management for markets

Local Partners

Gym business booms in region

Owner used to "bag CrossFit” now he owns his own CrossFit business

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Three BIG Gladstone events you can't afford to miss

HOOKED: Robbie Warren, Clinton Rosenthal, Russ Charles and Josh O'Donohue at the 2016 Boyne Tannum Hookup.

IT'S ALL happening in Gladstone during April.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Broadway musical Kinky Boots coming to Queensland

High-heeled musical hit struts into Brisbane from August 2017.

Justice League drops new trailer

The Justice League, from left, Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa.

Are fans going to be happy with DC's newest installment?

‘I don’t know if I’ll tour again’

ADELE has dropped a bombshell as she finished her New Zealand tour.

Game of Thrones creators hated the ice-melting stunt too

This stunt got an icy reception from fans.

The ice-melting stunt didn't go over well with fans

Married shock: why the good guys came last

Susan and Sean in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight.

It defies logic that Sean got dumped, but Anthony got the girl.

Pete Evans' 'extreme advice' slammed after TV tell-all

“Celebrity chefs shouldn’t dabble in medicine.”

Housewives’ shocking public fight gets physical

The Real Housewives of Sydney.

Real Housewives’ public fight: ‘She’s a f***ing embarrassment’.

GREAT VALUE BUYING!

27 Camille Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 27 Camille Street, Clinton to the market! If you are a first home buyer or an investor wanting to take advantage of...

Major Price Reduction - Relocated Owner Wants This Home Sold Immediately..!

6 Billabong Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 $399,000

If you have been looking for the right home to hit the market that would be a great place to raise your family then I challenge you to find a better value for...

OPEN SPACE IS A TREAT!

11 Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 Price Upon...

A superbly positioned home on this flat 1230m2 block of land located in Billabong Estate. Surrounded by similar quality homes you will love this property with the...

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

PERFECT FAMILY HOME.....LOWSET BRICK.....MOVE STRAIGHT IN

7 Trudy Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Happy living will start here for your family. The 1,001m2 allotment gives plenty of space for everything outdoors and location is highly sought after, a few...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $129,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $209,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

2/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $129,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

BIG BLOCK, BIG HOUSE AND BIG SHED!

19 Brown Street, Calliope 4680

House 5 2 4 $325,000

It's a difficult one to pin point - a big, low set brick home that's not new but you know is well built and has all the extras...do you go for the newer home or...

NEW HOUSE WITH GOOD SIZED YARD IN GREAT ESTATE!

39 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

If you are looking for a great family lifestyle in a new area with a brand new affordable home than this property is for you. Set on a good sized block of 727...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Council to auction off Gladstone region land, buyer must develop

Tents and caravans at the Boyne Valley Country Music Campout, Ubobo. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

Council will auction four parcels of Gladstone region land next week

'It's a pity': Residents living in Brookview limbo land

The balance of Brookview Estate at Glen Eden is for sale, after the developers behind the project went bust.

Brookview Estate residents speak out on the sale.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!