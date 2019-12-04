Gym and a builder among 115 companies in financial strife
A POPULAR women's gym, an app development company and a fitness chain were among 115 businesses put in administration or liquidation last month.
Australian Securities and Investments Commission data collated by The Courier-Mail lists a diverse range of businesses who went bust or struggled financially in November.
Staff were out of work and customers left shocked when a major Brisbane fitness company closed five stores without warning as its debts crept close to $1 million.
Muscle Coach, a well-known supplements brand in the fitness industry, was put into voluntary administration on November 1.
The manager of popular Brisbane nightclub The Met has put another of his companies in liquidation owing the Australian Tax Office and employees.
Matthew Blyth put his company Met Operations Pty Ltd in liquidation on November 11.
Busterboo Pty Ltd trading as Fernwood Fitness Loganholme went gone into liquidation after spending exactly three months under administration.
'Superior' app development company The App Team Pty Ltd, with bases in Toowoomba, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, was put under the control of liquidators.
Here is the full list:
