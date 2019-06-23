GWSS students learn how a book is written

LOCAL author Sue-Ellen Pashley spent last Thursday at Gladstone West State School reading her new children's book The Jacket to primary school class groups.

She also spoke to students in Prep, Year1 and Year2 about the process involved in writing the book.

Students in Years 3-6 heard from Pashley about writing and being an author.

"It's always great to provide opportunities for kids to hear books and hear about books and get excited about books, because there are so many other things now that are there to take their attention,” Pashley said.

Pashley said The Jacket was about "that really special thing that we have” and also the idea that we could reuse and re-purpose things.

"It's that beauty of having that really special thing that we don't want to let go of,” Pashley said.

Head of curriculum Leanne Pearce said the students at Gladstone West State School enjoyed having Pashley visit and talk about her new book.

"This year our focus is on reading across the whole school,” MrsPearce said.

"The last couple of years we have been working on writing, so it's good for the students to see that this is what you can do in the future with your writing.”

She said the students were able to relate to the story because they all had a favourite toy.

"It was just a brilliant opportunity ... it's great for the students.”

Pashley said she would visit any other schools that were interested.