Cameron: Someone can kick 100

GWS star Jeremy Cameron believes the AFL's bold new rules have opened the door for a superstar to kick 100 goals this season.

The halcyon days of full forwards booting a century of majors in a single year has become an ancient relic in the modern game, with Lance Franklin's epic 113-goal haul in 2008 the last time the milestone has been achieved.

Cameron grew up idolising stars of the late 1990s and early 2000s such as Matthew Lloyd, Fraser Gehrig and Tony Lockett and is excited that the goals might be flooding in again.

Kicking four goals in the Giants' season opener against Essendon in round one, lethal scorer Cameron could himself be in line for 100 if his body can stay in peak condition.

Cameron says the six-six-six formation rule suits dynamic one-on-one players like himself and believes the law change will take the game back to the glory days.

"I think is a great rule personally. I know the defenders would like one (more) back there, but it's great," he said.

"For that period of time around the ball-up, it's one-on-one and you can really start to isolate.

"I think it's awesome and I'm looking forward to seeing how it really unfolds.

Lance Cameron was the last player to kick 100 goals in a season when he landed 113 for the Hawks in 2008.

"I really hope (it does bring back the goals) because growing up watching football it was one of the most exciting things seeing someone edge towards 100 and kick their 100th.

"I'd like to see it personally and I think the rule will help that.

"There will be more opportunities for forwards to get the quick ball in and hopefully utilise that and kick goals quicker."

Cameron kicked 62 goals in 2013 and 63 in 2015.

The star forward believes he and forward ally Toby Greene can build up a powerful tall-small combination this year.

Cameron and Greene have been studying the new rules in the off-season, determined to exploit them to their advantage, including in Saturday night's showdown against reigning premiers West Coast.

Jeremy Cameron believes he can build a strong partnership with Toby Greene (pictured). Picture: Getty Images S

"We definitely have sat down as a line group and put a few different scenarios over the table and just had a discussion about the whole thing," Cameron said.

"But I think it depends who you play week-in-week-out.

"I expect Toby to just get better and better every week. Last year he didn't have the season he wanted but in the background the amount of work he puts into his game is enormous and he's had a really good pre-season and good summer.

"I expect him to just get more and more match fit every game and he'll start to do the things we know he can do. I can't wait to play alongside him and have him in the side every week."