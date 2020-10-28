Gwen Stefani announces engagement

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have announced their engagement after five years of dating.

The pop star and country singer, who revealed they were an item in 2015, took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

Stefani, 51, wrote, "yes please!" alongside a picture of the couple kissing.

The pair were both judges on the US version of The Voice when they began seeing each other.

Shelton, 44, who is a nine-time Grammy nominee, had been a judge on the hit singing show since its inception in 2011 when Stefani joined in 2014.

At the time Shelton was married to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert, but the pair announced their divorce in July 2015.

A month later, Stefani's marriage with Bush singer Gavin Rossdale ended after 13 years, when it was reported Rossdale had an affair with the couple's nanny.

By November that year, Stefani and Shelton were together.

In June 2016, Shelton opened up about his relationship with Stefani for the first time, saying the No Doubt frontwoman "saved" his life following his divorce from Lambert - his wife of four years.

"It went from checking in on each other once a week through email … to 'Hey here's my phone number if you ever want to text.' Next thing I know, I wake up and she's all I care about and I'm wondering if she feels the same about me," Shelton said.

