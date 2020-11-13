Menu
The country’s leading minds across business, entertainment, politics and media will come together to discuss the future of NSW at a Sydney summit on Friday.
News

Guy Sebastian to drop in on summit

by Angira Bharadwaj
13th Nov 2020 10:45 AM

The country's leading minds across business, entertainment, politics and media will on Friday collaborate on the future of NSW for The Daily Telegraph's Bradfield Oration.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Destination NSW chief Steve Cox are some of the big names set to speak at today's summit in Luna Park.

Guy Sebastian will perform at the Bradfield Oration on Friday. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
The industry heavyweights will discuss timely issues including Sydney's recovery post the coronavirus pandemic, technology and NSW and the demographic changes redefining the state.

The Bradfield Oration will be live streamed from noon.

Originally published as Guy Sebastian to drop in on Sydney summit

