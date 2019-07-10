Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Guy Sebastian cops it from NRL fans

10th Jul 2019 8:58 PM

Another State of Origin game and yet again the choice of entertainment has left a lot to be desired in the eyes of NRL fans.

For Game III of the Origin series the NRL opted for something a little more mild than Eskimo Joe for Game II in the form of pop star Guy Sebastian.

Mild indeed it was as The Voice Australia judge performed his latest song Choir and the crowd stayed, well lukewarm.

It wasn't exactly Cold Chisel or even a muted Billy Idol in the realm of songs to get the fans amped for the big game and that was noted by several fans on social media who accused the NRL of being out of touch with their fanbase.

Some begged the NRL for something a lot edgier, such as the aforementioned Chisel.

Others used sarcasm or just straight up mean tweets to express their displeasure at the selection of performer and song.

 

 

 

Others questioned Sebastian's choice of wardrobe as he donned a military theme for the performance.

Not to mention that of his back-up dancers.

 

Guy Sebastian and his back-up dancers.
Guy Sebastian and his back-up dancers.

Some though were fans of the inaugural Australian Idol winner and his performance, proving you can please some fans.

 

 

More Stories

editors picks guy sebastian state of origin

Top Stories

    Former Gladstone man overwhelmed by support after Taboo

    premium_icon Former Gladstone man overwhelmed by support after Taboo

    TV BEFORE appearing on Taboo, Gladstone-born Aaron Nagas said people avoided him on public transport. Now people tell him "If I see you, I'll sit next to you."

    How you can help keep people warm this winter

    premium_icon How you can help keep people warm this winter

    News Find out how your pre-loved blankets can help someone in need

    13 winter bargains you can buy now at Vinnies

    premium_icon 13 winter bargains you can buy now at Vinnies

    News Here are a handful of bargain winter clothes you can get today

    Spotlight shines on Welch ahead of Maroons debut

    premium_icon Spotlight shines on Welch ahead of Maroons debut

    Rugby League 'He is one of those guys we just couldn't leave out'