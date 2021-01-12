Guy back at club that holds special place for him

Guy Williams, the CQ Capras most capped player, will take on the role of head coach for the club this season.

Guy Williams has described as an “irresistible opportunity” his appointment as head coach of the CQ Capras.

The 36 year old will take on the top job this season following the resignation of David Faiumu, who spent the past two years in the position.

Williams has a long and successful association with the Capras. He is the most capped player in the club’s history, having made 216 appearances in the maroon and blue since his debut in 2002.

His enduring playing career also included five games with the Brisbane Broncos and stints in France with Toulouse Olympique and Lezignan Sangliers.

After leaving the Capras and relocating to Brisbane in 2018, he played a season with the Norths Devils in the Intrust Super Cup.

CQ Capras CEO Peter White (right) announced Guy Williams’ appointment as the club’s head coach at a press conference on Tuesday.

In 2019, he coached the Devils under-18s in the Mal Meninga Cup before he was appointed the club’s ISC assistant coach.

Williams recently returned to his old stamping ground of Rockhampton and said he “did not hesitate” when the head coaching role was offered.

He said he was excited about the job and the chance to renew ties with a club that held a special place in his heart.

“It wasn’t an opportunity I was expecting when I was coming back to Rockhampton but certain things happened over the last few months,” he said.

“It was too good an opportunity to pass up at a club I’ve got a long history with.

“Things just sometimes work out perfectly.

“It’s something special here. I feel like there’s lots of good people who invest a lot of their time and their effort into the Capras and rugby league in the region and I’d like to give something back to those people.”

Guy Williams played five games with the Brisbane Broncos in the NRL in 2009. Photo - David Kapernick.

Williams met the playing group at training on Monday night and was impressed with what he saw.

“From my first impressions, there’s a good solid squad there. There’s a good group of guys who are keen to work hard and who want to learn and improve,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to develop as a coach and develop some of these players as well.

“I’m still getting my head around the team at the moment. Over the next few days, I’ll have a chance to look at the roster and work out where there may be some gaps and where there may be some opportunities for us to recruit some players to fill those positions.”

CQ Capras captain Guy Williams leads his troops into battle against the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Williams said he was keen to develop the essential skills of the players, while also placing an emphasis on improving their decision-making ability.

“It will be an enjoyable style of footy that we’ll play. They’ll train hard but they’ll train smart and they’ll get the opportunity to develop their skills as well.

“There will some things that I will change in terms of the way we play, the way we approach our training.

“Dave (Faiumu) put lots of good things into place here but I think I’ve got to go with what I believe in - this is the way I want to play, this is the way I want to approach preparing the team, especially in this environment where it’s part-time.

“These guys all work full-time jobs or they’re studying. At the end of the day, we’ve got a couple of hours with them maybe three or four nights a week and we’ve got to get the most bang for buck in those two hours there.”

Williams said there would be plenty of work to do before the Capras played their first pre-season trial on February 20.

They open their 2021 ISC season with an away game against the Tweed Heads Seagulls on March 20.