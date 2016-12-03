'Gutted': Gladstone business reeling after overnight cash theft

TO what can only be described as a good deed gone bad has left a Gladstone business absolutely "disappointed” and "angry”.

Up to $300 stored in a charity money tin was stolen from Bakin' Bits Boyne Island sometime yesterday, only noticed at about 6.30am this morning when a customer went to leave a donation, but the tin was gone.

The charity was Ride for Zoey, money donated towards Zoey O'Donohue, who suffers from cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

When bakery staff were notified the tin was missing, the owners said their first call was the O'Donohue's, thinking they had come and collected the tin.

"But when they said they hadn't come to pick it up, I just felt so gutted,” owner Kathi Wilson said.

"And angry, that someone could even do that.

"There's also that guilty feeling that maybe we could have done more to prevent it.”

With no one noticing anyone walking out of the store holding the money tin, the business has handed in their CCTV footage to the police, where it's currently being investigated.

"There's nothing we can do about it now, we put a call out on Facebook and everyone has been very sympathetic,” Mrs Wilson said.

Zoey O'Donohue, 4.

"The tin was full, and would have had well over $300 in it, the community has been very generous ... But then for something like this to go and happen...”

Mum Hayley O'Donohue said it was disappointing after her and her husband Joshua were well known in the region, Joshua having lived here all his life.

"We practically know everyone,” she said.

"We just weren't expecting it to happen at all, it's very disappointing and upsetting.

"When I got the call from the owner's my stomach definitely dropped.”

But one positive thing to happen to the O'Donohue's is Zoey's graduation from kindergarten upcoming in the next week.

"She is going really well, we are so proud.”