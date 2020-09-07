Gutsy Goats overpower Cap Coast Crocs

THE Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats Men’s side made it two wins straight after overpowering Cap Coast Crocs 18-14 last weekend.

In what club president and player Seamus O’Connor described as a “tough” game, it was a second half masterclass from the Goats which got them the win.

President and player Seamus O'Connor said it was a tough win by the Goats, who now have their eyes firmly focused on finals footy. PHOTO: JOHN TODD.

“We started really strongly, really shocking them in the first ten minutes but we were only up 3-0 thanks to a penalty goal,” Mr O’Connor said.

“They put two quick tries on us as we sort of took our foot on the gas, but we managed to get one back before half time.”

Joshua Noovao gets over the advantage line last weekend versus Cap Coast Crocs at Marley Brown Oval, Goats won 18-14. PHOTO: JOHN TODD.

Mr O’Connor said the halftime team talk which spurred the side on to claim a stirring victory was very important, especially as finals footy loomed.

“We had a really good chat with all the boys involved and went back out there executing everything we had talked about so it was excellent to see the turnaround,” he said.

Mr O’Connor said there were some standout performers on the night which helped the Goats surge from fifth into third on the table.

“LJ Mariner came off the bench and had a killer game at flanker and his brother played at centre, Cap Coast had a hell of a time containing him,” he said.

Caleb Van Lawick stabs a kick in behind the defence during the Gladstone Goats senior men's side win over Cap Coast Crocs. PHOTO: JOHN TODD.

The Goats’ next test is against one of the competition’s best in Frenchville, who they will go up against for seeding points.

“Every game is going to be tough from here on out,” Mr O’Connor said.