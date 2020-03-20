Menu
WINNERS: The triumphant Chanel College under-15 team. 1 – Te Wairongoa Pohoikura-Mill, 2 – William Lenz, 3 – Breyden Steer, 4 – Issac Watters, 5 – Bronsan Noble, 6 – Cooper Zahra, 7 – Kobi Tanoitiaola, 8 – Ty Fitzgerald, 9 – Heath Lindenmeyer, 10 – Jake Veach, 11 – Carter King, 12 – Deece Matiu Tawa Te Iwi Ngaro Norriss-Morehu, 13 – Nyasha Mhuka, 14 – Micheal Fitzgerald, 15 – Rhys Cogill, 16 – Je
Sport

Gutsy Chanel show plenty in Rocky rugby comp

NICK KOSSATCH
20th Mar 2020 2:07 PM
RUGBY UNION: The current coronavirus crisis has ended Chanel’s current good form at the Rockhampton Rugby Schools Competition in Rockhampton

The Chanel under-15 side finished with two wins and two losses and coach Calvin Bennett said there were a lot of positives.

“The massive positive is that Chanel College conceded 97 points and scored 104 points in their four games which means that Chanel finished with a positive point difference of plus seven,” Bennett said.

“This is an outstanding achievement considering that half of the team have never played rugby union before.”

Chanel’s wins have from its second-half surges against St Brendans College and Emmaus College.

Bennett said the highlight was the team’s 24-22 come-from-behind win against St Brendan’s College.

“The boys played with true grit and displayed Chanel spirit throughout the game right up till the final whistle,” he said.

Te Wairongoa Enoka Maraenui Pohoikura-Mill led the way in the four games with seven tries while Ty Fitzgerald and Nyasha Mhuka scored four.

RELATED STORY: ROLLING COVERAGE: List of Gladstone sports events cancellations

RELATED STORY: Chanel’s debut rugby game impresses coach

coronavirusgladstone gladstone goats grufcs queensland suburban rugby union rugby capricornia
Gladstone Observer

