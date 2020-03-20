Gutsy Chanel show plenty in Rocky rugby comp

RUGBY UNION: The current coronavirus crisis has ended Chanel’s current good form at the Rockhampton Rugby Schools Competition in Rockhampton

The Chanel under-15 side finished with two wins and two losses and coach Calvin Bennett said there were a lot of positives.

“The massive positive is that Chanel College conceded 97 points and scored 104 points in their four games which means that Chanel finished with a positive point difference of plus seven,” Bennett said.

“This is an outstanding achievement considering that half of the team have never played rugby union before.”

Chanel’s wins have from its second-half surges against St Brendans College and Emmaus College.

Bennett said the highlight was the team’s 24-22 come-from-behind win against St Brendan’s College.

“The boys played with true grit and displayed Chanel spirit throughout the game right up till the final whistle,” he said.

Te Wairongoa Enoka Maraenui Pohoikura-Mill led the way in the four games with seven tries while Ty Fitzgerald and Nyasha Mhuka scored four.

