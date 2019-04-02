Guten appetit! Popular food truck on the move

NEW START: The Hungry German owner Monika Riedel (right) with employee Tiarna Skipper at their new kitchen on Goondoon St. It will open on Monday at 10am.

NEW START: The Hungry German owner Monika Riedel (right) with employee Tiarna Skipper at their new kitchen on Goondoon St. It will open on Monday at 10am. GLA010419GERMAN

EQUIPPED with a recipe from Germany, food trailer owner Monika Riedel is looking forward to the next chapter of her business.

The Hungry German, which was next to the Girl Guides building on Dawson Rd for 12 months, is moving to the Hilltop Central Cafe site on Goondoon St.

Ms Riedel has been operating the food trailer for two years and said the move to a permanent site was exciting.

"In the food trailer, you have such limited space and I couldn't have it all,” she said.

She also had to endure some electricity problems.

The move allows the business to offer a wider range of German food.

"I'll be bringing on a couple of German breakfasts as well, something a bit different up here,” Ms Riedel said.

The Hungry German sells three kinds of sausages: bratwurst, kransky and knackwurst.

"It's not just a sausage - it's a gourmet sausage,” Ms Riedel said.

"We pride ourselves in quality, all our ingredients are quality.”

All sausages are made locally with an authentic and secret recipe handed to Ms Riedel from her brother, a butcher in Germany.

The recipe was passed on to him by a butcher who had taught him as an apprentice more than 40 years ago.

"It's very original and very old,” Ms Riedel said.

To this day, the recipe is kept as a closely guarded secret by her brother.

"When I went home (to Germany) to get the recipe off him, he said 'do not ever give it out to anyone',” Ms Reidel said.

Another dish offered is currywurst, a popular German street food of chopped bratwurst topped with curry sauce.

"When people have the currywurst, they love it,” Ms Reidel said.

"They love the sauce.”

Ms Riedel prides herself on showcasing German cuisine and culture in the Gladstone region.

"There's not much (German food) around,” she said.

"I was surprised myself when we (first started) when people actually liked (German food).”

The Hungry German reopens at 72 Goondoon St on Monday at 10am.