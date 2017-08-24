'GUT FEELING': GCCI doubts retail trading hours reform

The State Government passed a bill marking the biggest change for retail trading hours in 20 years.

UP TO 1000 new jobs and the cutting of businesses' red tape are some of the changes the State Government's retail trading hours reform has promised Queenslanders.

Counteracting the negative effect the prior bill had had on Queensland jobs and economic growth in the past two decades, the Trading Amendment Bill 2017 passed on Tuesday night is the most significant change to retail trading hours in over 20 years.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace said the reform was long overdue.

"The implementation of our reform measures is expected to support up to an additional 1,000 full-time equivalent jobs," she said.

"This builds on the government's record of working with industry to craft 94,500 new jobs in Queensland as we intensify our efforts to cut red tape."

Expressing his potential doubts on the reform's effectiveness in the region, Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Carl Carter said his initial gut feeling led him to believe the extended trading hours might not support the resulting additional employment costs.

"It's great to have the option to open longer and to not have to jump through hoops if businesses choose to do so ... [but] in terms of the effect in Gladstone, I personally feel it will be minimal right now given the economic climate.

"Although some small businesses may be willing to trial and gauge customer behaviours patterns."

Under the reform, trading hours for non-exempt shops will be Monday to Friday 8am-9pm, Saturday 8am-6pm, Sunday and most public holidays 9am-6pm, however, regional towns that do not currently have Sunday and public holiday trading will remain that way, according to a media release.

"Less restrictive trading hours' regulation means shoppers will enjoy more choice, flexibility and convenience," Ms Grace said.

The Palaszczuk Government's trading reform means enhanced competition between businesses, a consequential drop in retail prices and the added luxury of being able to shop over more hours.

"They (the changes) give the consumer even more options and flexibility to shop," Mr Carter said.