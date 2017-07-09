Gunshots near airport no cause for concern

RESIDENTS of Clinton and New Auckland who heard gunshots between 11am and 1pm today can rest easy - there's no cause for concern.

Police received at least one call about several loud blasts heard in the vicinity of Gladstone Airport this morning.

Senior Sergeant Jim Vogler confirmed to The Observer that police had been notified ahead of time and were able to quell community concerns.

Airport workers were firing Bird Frite, an explosive, non-lethal type of ammunition which can be used in regular 12-gauge shotguns.

The ammunition produces a loud bang, a bright flash of light and dense smoke when the shell explodes.

Gladstone Airport Corporation chief executive Peter Friel said the technique was regularly used to scare birds off airport runways, avoiding the dangerous possibility of planes coming into contact with them during takeoff or landing.

"Every airport does it - they just fire it off to disperse birds when they need to," he said.

"Some of our safety officers have been moving them away today.

"Generally the police are notified if airports get a big influx of birds or flying foxes or something similar so there's no cause for concern."