Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Guns were hidden in the lining of suitcase

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
25th Dec 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN on bail for gun and drugs charges was busted with firearms concealed in the lining of a suitcase, along with other weapons and drug paraphernalia.

Dean Gary Joseph made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 16 after being taken back into custody.

His fresh charges were for possessing 1.05g methamphetamines, two glass pipes, clip seal bags, digital scales, a butterfly knife, a knuckle duster, ammunition and the .22 firearms.

Joseph was on bail for possessing meth, shortened firearms, ammunition and a taser.

Magistrate Cameron Press found Joseph was an unacceptable risk of reoffending, refused him bail and adjourned his matters until January 17.

concealed firearms dean gary joseph drug charges editors picks gun crime guns
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Q&A: What does Christmas mean to you?

        premium_icon Q&A: What does Christmas mean to you?

        News We asked people around Boyne Island and Tannum Sands what Christmas meant to them, this is what they had to say.

        Pottery workshop brings community together Pottery workshop ‘better than therapy’

        premium_icon Pottery workshop brings community together Pottery workshop...

        News A Tannum Sands potter has brought colour to the community by hosting art workshops...

        ‘Pretty special’: Christmas lights impress judges

        premium_icon ‘Pretty special’: Christmas lights impress judges

        News The winner believed their carols and fairy lights were the cherry on top to win the...

        Q&A: What are your Christmas traditions?

        premium_icon Q&A: What are your Christmas traditions?

        News We asked people around East Shores what their Christmas traditions were, this is...