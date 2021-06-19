Guns, drugs, cash found in jail trafficking bust

Thirteen people have been charged after police seized guns, drugs and large quantities of cash after a series of raids targeting drug trafficking into jails.

Police have charged 13 people with more than 40 drug and weapons offences after raids across southeast Queensland on Friday.

Officers seized six guns, large quantities of cash and drugs including methylamphetamine, MDMA, GHB, cannabis and buprenorphine at properties in Logan, Brisbane, Redland Bay, Ipswich and the Sunshine Coast.

Weapons seized by police following raids in southeast Queensland during Operation Tango Cloud.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Adam Baillie said the raids were part of Operation Tango Cloud, targeting the trafficking of drugs into correctional centres and firearms offences in the Logan area.

"Drugs and firearms have a devastating effect on our society and we will continue to utilise every available resource to target those involved in these offences" he said.

Drugs including quantities of methylamphetamine, MDMA, GHB, cannabis, buprenorphine seized by QPD in South East Queensland as part of Operation Tango Cloud.

Those arrested included a Marsden woman, 25, who was charged with trafficking dangerous drugs into a correctional facility.

She will face Beenleigh Magistrates Court on July 8.

A Waterford woman, 34, was charged with supplying dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of firearms.

She will face Beenleigh Magistrates Court on August 4.

A Boronia Heights man, 24, was charged with possession of shortened firearms, unlawful possession of weapons and possessing dangerous drugs.

He will face Beenleigh Magistrates Court on August 2.

Money seized by QPS following raids in South East Queensland during Operation Tango Cloud.

A Moffat Beach woman, 20, was charged with several offences, including three counts of possession of dangerous drugs.

She will face Maroochydore Magistrates Court on June 19.

