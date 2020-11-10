Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A gunman remains on the loose after a man was shot in the leg and taken to hospital for treatment.
A gunman remains on the loose after a man was shot in the leg and taken to hospital for treatment.
Crime

Gunman on the loose after man shot

by Angie Raphael
10th Nov 2020 4:16 PM

A gunman remains on the run in Perth after a shooting, but police say there are no concerns for community safety.

Officers were called to a home on Wann Court in Upper Swan over a firearm incident just before 2.30pm on Monday.

"It was established a firearm was discharged at the residence and an adult male received an injury to one of his legs," police said.

The injured man was taken to hospital, but his wound is not believed to be life-threatening.

"Inquiries are ongoing and there are no concerns for public safety," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Gunman on the loose after man shot

police shooting violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett: Strelow finding ‘over the top’

        Premium Content Burnett: Strelow finding ‘over the top’

        News Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett was on the same flight in an Adani-owned plane as the Rockhampton Mayor.

        Council’s plan to avoid disaster at the dump

        Premium Content Council’s plan to avoid disaster at the dump

        News And here’s how local residents can be the big winners from it.

        Child hospitalised following West Gladstone crash

        Premium Content Child hospitalised following West Gladstone crash

        News QAS crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash last night.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 9.