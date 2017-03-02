Gun owners are 'extremely mad', have Mackay in sight

Law Abiding Firearm Owners president Chris Howard is sick of the major parties treating them with complete disrespect.

GUN owners are angry and have rallied together to put the pressure on the major parties ahead of the 2017 National Firearm Agreement.

Law Abiding Firearm Owners has set its sights on the Dawson Electorate to launch its campaign following the ReachTEL poll that showed Liberal Nation Party only held the seat from One Nation by 0.4%.

"(Gun owners) are extremely mad, there has been zero consultation, there has been no real consultation with industry groups, clubs associations, it's been made in private," LAFO president Chris Howard said.

He said politicians were earning cheap points in Canberra at the expense of law abiding gun owners.

