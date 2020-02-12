Gun golfers great in Gracemere

GOLF: There were some outstanding results from six juniors at the Gracemere Junior Open.

The Gracemere Lakes course received almost 100mm of rain but the conditions didn't stop the high quality of golf.

Cody Anderson, fresh from his feats on the Gold and Sunshine Coasts recently, took out the C-grade long drive on his way to card 96.

Ryan Fenton and Jon Dickenson played their first Central Queensland event in the nine-hole division.

Fenton was gross runner up with 66 and Dickenson shot a 71.

Oscar McBean was the B-grade gross runner-up with an 83 and a long drive winner.

Oscar McBean, Linzi McBean, Zander Setiawan, Paul Marsh and Nicolas Underhill will be playing at Sunday's junior golf open in Gladstone. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

Declan Corke was the A-grade nett runner-up with 80 and also collected the pin shot.

Gladstone's only female player, Linzi McBean, shot a fine personal best to card 97 to win the C-grade girls' gross event which was also her first CQ Open in the 18-hole category.

"Well done to the juniors and parents who braved the very warm conditions and thanks to Gracemere Lakes for hosting the event," a Gladstone Junior Golf Club spokesperson said.

Meanwhile the 2020 Ladies Open is on Saturday at the Mt Morgan Golf Club with a shot gun start time of 8.30am.

There's also the Miriam Vale Volkswagon Scramble on February 23.

All details of these events are on the Golf Central Queensland website.

RELATED STORY: Scotland adventure awaits for keen golfer

RELATED STORY: There'll be some classy stroke-play in the Junior Golf Open