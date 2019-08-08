Menu
Crime

Gun, ammo allegedly found in stolen car

Annie Perets
by and Annie Perets
8th Aug 2019 11:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN has fronted court after allegedly leading police on a chase in a stolen car which only ended after his tyres were popped.

David Paul Condren is facing 13 charges including dangerous driving, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and two counts of stealing a vehicle.

The 36-year-old appeared in the Southport Magistrates Court this morning and did not apply for bail.

Police allege the Runaway Bay resident stole a motorcycle and attempted to steal a jet ski yesterday.

Police swarmed Helensvale Rd at Helensvale after tyre spikes stopped the allegedly stolen vehicle. Picture: Dean Shelton
Police swarmed Helensvale Rd at Helensvale after tyre spikes stopped the allegedly stolen vehicle. Picture: Dean Shelton


He allegedly also stole a vehicle from a property on Creek Street, Pimpama after coming to the attention of police and led them on a chase through the Gold Coast.

The police helicopter was allegedly used to track him and tyre spikes were used on Discovery Drive, Helensvale. He was arrested about 12.30pm.

Police allegedly found a firearm and ammunition in the back of a hired ute Condren used to steal the motorcycle.

Condren will next be mentioned in court later this month.

court crime stealing theft

