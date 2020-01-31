Gumtree fraudster a ‘one-woman crime wave’

Teneil Lee Hassan was convicted of 44 drug, fraud and traffic charges. Picture: Facebook

GUMTREE fraudster and drug dealer Teneil Lee Hassan was labelled a "one-woman crime wave" after her six-month crime binge was revealed in court.

The 22-year-old former childcare worker pleaded guilty to a lengthy 44 fraud, drug and dangerous driving charges in Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday.

"She's left a trail of destruction through her dishonesty," Justice Martin Burns said at her sentence.

The court heard Hassan, formerly of Cannonvale, swindled $3000 of phones and other goods from people selling on Gumtree by responding to online ads and providing false transaction statements.

Teneil Lee Hassan caused a head-on collision when she drove into incoming traffic while trying to evade police.

Justice Burns appeared gobsmacked when the court heard how Hassan had sped off after police busted her using drugs with a friend in a Brisbane carpark in 2018.

Hassan, who didn't have a driver's licence, drove into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision with another car that left the other driver with whiplash.

"Miss Hassan drove away and police stopped to assist the injured person," the Crown prosecutor said.

The depths of Hassan's crime spree were revealed when police searched her Hamilton house in July 2018 and found 23.5g of ice and a notebook containing personal details of other people she used to fraudulently buy items.

The court heard she had stolen a rental car under one of those names, fixing false number plates to it and racking up 28 toll debts.

Hassan was arrested and served a few weeks in custody before being released on bail.

Within weeks she was reoffending and, in November 2018, police searched her home again, this time finding a stolen double-barrelled shotgun, $3000 in cash and 20g of ice.

The court heard how Hassan had a "raging addiction" to ice but, after a lengthy first stint in jail, was drug free and had been "working solidly" at her rehabilitation.

"She has really done everything she possibly could since being remanded in custody," defence barrister Penny White said.

"She is a young lady with significant potential."

Justice Burns said her conduct was "shameful" but a letter written by Miss Hassan had convinced him that she was serious about changing her life.

"It revealed someone who was truly remorseful who had dedicated herself for now over 12 months to rehabilitation," he said.

Hassan was sentenced to four years' jail and, after already serving 15 months behind bars, she was released on immediate parole.

She was also disqualified from driving for two years. - NewsRegional