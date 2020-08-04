GUMTREE FRAUD: Woman took $300 for phone but never delivered

IN COURT: A women who never posted a phone she sold on Gumtree has been ordered to pay a fine plus compensation.

IN COURT: A women who never posted a phone she sold on Gumtree has been ordered to pay a fine plus compensation.

A WOMAN who dishonestly gained money from a trying to sell a phone on Gumtree has had her matter before a magistrate.

Shanayn Sky Tessmer pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to fraud.

READ MORE: Daily 16-page digital edition to feature major stories

READ MORE: Disqualified driver drank, used drugs, crashed into boat

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court that on November 29, a victim responded to a Gumtree advertisement for a mobile phone which they paid $300 for the phone and $14.95 for postage.

Mr Boyd said the phone was never posted and the victim never received any reply from Tessmer.

When interviewed by police, she said she had advertised the phone for sale but didn’t remember advertising on Gumtree.

Tessmer, self representing, told the court when she gave her statement she couldn’t recall the ad but after leaving the interview room she spoke to an ex-partner who reminded her she did.

Acting Magistate John Milburn told Tessmer she had inconvenienced a member of the public who would have suffered from this loss of money.

She was fined $400 and ordered to pay $315 compensation. A conviction was not recorded.