Guineas prize boost pays off with record entries

Castelvecchio is among the nominations for the Caulfield Guineas. Picture: Getty Images

Castelvecchio is among the nominations for the Caulfield Guineas. Picture: Getty Images

THE Thousand Guineas (1600m) on October 12 has attracted a record 285 nominations, a direct result of officials doubling prizemoney to $1 million.

The deluge of Thousand Guineas entrants came as a staggering 324 nominations were received for the $2 million Caulfield Guineas (1600m), also to be run on October 12.

The stakes injection for the Thousand Guineas was one of several enhancements revealed last month for Victoria's spring carnival.

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial >

Winners of both Guineas are eligible for a $1 million bonus if they win the Cox Plate (2040m) at The Valley on October 26.

Beaten Guineas runners are also eligible for the same Cox Plate bonus if they have also contested either the Caulfield Guineas or Thousand Guineas Preludes at Caulfield on September 29 or the Stutt Stakes at The Valley on September 27.

CAULFIELD GUINEAS: FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS

THOUSAND GUINEAS: FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS

Three-year-olds contesting the same pathway of races through the Preludes, Stutt Stakes and Guineas are also eligible for a $1 million bonus if successful in the $500,000 Carbine Club Stakes (1600m) at Flemington on November 2

Headlining the entries for the Caulfield Guineas are star colts Castelvecchio and Prince Fawaz.

Godolphin have kept their options open with Group 1-winning fillies Kiamichi and Lyre.

Among the other Caulfield Guineas entries of note are Chris Waller-trained pair Kubrick and Reloaded - both placed behind Prince Fawaz in the JJ Atkins Stakes - and stablemate Yes Yes Yes.