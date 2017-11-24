Guinea fowls bring pensioner into conflict with council

WORRIED: Maisie Clark said the council had already trapped two guinea fowls and she has three left.

PENSIONER Maisie Clark lives on a quiet Gladstone street with her adult son Mark, two chickens, two cats, a dog and three guinea fowls.

The cats, dogs and chickens are all fine but Ms Clark has a long-standing dispute with council over her guinea fowls.

Under local laws, available on Gladstone Regional Council's website, keeping guinea fowls is prohibited in an allotment.

But Ms Clark says she's been keeping guinea fowls for 40 years and cannot understand why they are banned.

She got them from a friend but it's so long ago she can't remember where.

"They were nice when they were little. They're lovely birds," Ms Clark said.

"They go for a walk of a morning then come back home for a drink."

Ms Clark admitted she didn't contain them in her yard: "They do go walkabout."

Guinea fowls, African in origin, are renowned for their ability to kill snakes and control insects.

"I haven't got any fleas (on the animals), I never get any because of them," Ms Clark said.

She said she had a big backyard and if she lost the guinea fowls she would be frightened about snakes biting either her dog or cats.

"One day they killed the wrong (snake), they killed a python. They shook him and shook him and the head fell off," she said.

Ms Clark said she had received a number of fines from council because of the guinea fowls - in total she thought she'd received eight.

She said a council employee came and trapped two of her guinea fowls last week and then took them away.

A Gladstone Regional Council spokesperson said they were unable to comment on Ms Clark's case as it would contravene Council's Privacy Act.

"Guinea fowls are not deemed as suitable animals to be kept on a residential property as they can cause nuisance, inconvenience or annoyance to occupiers of adjoining land, affect the amenity of the surrounding area, or have a deleterious effect on the local environment or cause pollution or other environmental damage," council's statement reads.

"If council receives complaints about the keeping of guinea fowls it will investigate the matter and, if appropriate, issue a compliance notice to the owner that the animals be removed."