Man jailed over 40 charges after major Bruce Hwy cop chase

He evaded police in a massive car chase across Queensland, but his offending ultimately came to an end after his final stop in Gladstone.

NO LONGER able to run from the law, Simon Otto Norling, 31, sat still and stony-faced as he appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

Remanded in custody from the Capricornia Correctional Centre, via video link, he pleaded guilty to 40 charges; 39 of those related to a high speed police chase that saw him offend in number of towns off the Bruce Hwy, including Gladstone, the court heard.

In relation to his latest offending, Otto's uninterrupted crime spree began on December 5, 2016 and he wasn't arrested until January 2016, the court heard.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece had the task of reading the long list of facts detailing Otto's latest offending, which started with the stealing of a fridge from the back of a person's ute at the Australia Zoo.

Mr Reece said on December 5 about midday Otto took the fridge, and by 4pm the same day had taken it to Cash Converters where he received about $200 for the stolen goods.

From this point, Otto committed a number of criminal and traffic offences; two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle, 14 counts of driving without a license repeat offender, one failure to comply with requirement to stop, eight counts of failing to stop motor vehicle, fraud, five counts of stealing, seven counts of offences involving registration plates; use of a vehicle where the registration plates belong to another vehicle and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The court heard Otto was repeatedly able to evade police, despite numerous stops through Queensland towns and officer's attempts to stop him, by excessively speeding, performing high-risk road manoeuvres around police vehicles and illegally overtaking other vehicles.

The court heard Otto stole and unlawfully used a number of cars to commit the Bruce Hwy crime spree, used fake registration plates and drove off without paying for hundreds of dollars worth of diesel fuel.

Mr Reece said, towards the end of Otto's offending, he was pulled over by police in Gladstone about 9pm.

He said the defendant began to pull over as police told him to pull over at a roadside breath test unit.

However, at the last minute Otto accelerated and took off back along the Bruce Hwy to Childers, causing another police chase.

Mr Reece said about 1pm on January 22, 2017 an arrest warrant was released for Otto. He was arrested the next day after being spotted by an off-duty police officer.

Otto, who has been in custody since, has had a number of court appearances, and was sentenced yesterday.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client was already on parole for previous offending.

He said his client knew he would be going back to jail if caught by the police, hence why he never stopped.

Mr Pepito said his client was raised in an environment heavily surrounded by drugs, and was now addicted himself.

He said his client had also been diagnosed with depression and ADHD.

Visiting Gladstone Magistrate Neil Lavaring said, as a result of the number of charges against the defendant, he would impose a jail term for the most serious offence, the dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Otto was sentenced to three years in jail, but will be eligible for parole after serving a third of that on May 28, 2018.