GUILTY: Cairns woman rips off Gladstone company

Janessa Ekert | 27th Jun 2017 11:54 AM
A Cairns woman pleaded guilty to skimming more than $17,000 from a Gladstone company.
A Cairns woman pleaded guilty to skimming more than $17,000 from a Gladstone company. Chris Chan GLA131011MOOT

A CAIRNS woman has escaped spending time in jail for skimming more than $17,000 from a former Gladstone employer.

Rhonda Maree Sheppard had been hired as the business manager of Gladstone Surgical and Health Equipment.

As part of her role, the 45-year-old was responsible for banking funds and over 13 months, between July 2014 and August 2015, she took $17,950.

The Cairns Magistrates Court was told that one day Sheppard failed to show up for work and the home where she lived in Gladstone, which was owned by her former employer, had been vacated.

Yesterday, she pleaded guilty to stealing as a servant.

To date, Sheppard, a mother of three who works full time for a Stratford demolition contractor, has not repaid any of the money taken.

Sheppard's solicitor Wes Seewald yesterday told the court that his client did wish to provide restitution and could pay it back at $100 a week.

He argued that while a jail term was in rage, it could be wholly suspended allowing his client to continue working to repay the restitution.

Mr Seewald said that Sheppard also had the care of her three children.

The court was told that the matter had initially been listed as a hearing, but Sheppard had pleaded guilty on the day after 12 witnesses had been called to testify.

Magistrate Kerry Magee said it was a significant breach of trust.

Sheppard was jailed for 18 months, wholly suspended after Ms Magee took into consideration her children and that should would be unable to pay restitution if jailed.

Sheppard also only has to pay back $10,000 at $100 a week.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  court fraud gladstone jail theft

