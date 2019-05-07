Guide Dogs Qld (GDQ) Charity Lawn Bowls Day

Calliope Central Bowls Club held its 8th annual charity lawn bowls day on Saturday 27th April.

Over 50 players had a roll of bowls for a couple of hours which was then followed by the multi prize raffle draw of over 60 prizes valued at $3,000. Everyone then sat down to a BBQ tea which was part of the $20 nomination fee for the day.

There was lots of fun and friendly banter on the green with some people saying they enjoyed it so much they might come back and play more. This year, the event raised $6,373 bringing the total of the 8 year event to $41,167.

The funds raised helps cover the cost of caring for a litter of puppies in their first year. The pups are given to handlers who go about teaching them basic commands and introduce them to public life through various activities.

Dave Byars, a member of Calliope and a past state and national visually impaired representative lawn bowler has had a guide dog for approx 11 years.

Dave received a replacement dog for Queeny in February 2018 and his new dog came from "T" litter that we sponsored 3 years ago.

Dave said "the cost of breeding and training a Guide Dog these days is close to $40,000 so it is definitely worth the effort put in by all my volunteers and the support I receive from donors is greatly appreciated."



