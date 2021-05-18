Guide: All you need to know about huge 1770 Festival

Ava, Lauren and Emily Gillespie at day 2, Saturday 25 May of the 2019 Gladstone Region 1770 Festival, held at the 1770 SES Festival Grounds.

In what will be one of the biggest weekends for the Agnes Water-1770 area this year, 1770 Festival organisers have released the event’s full program.

All of the fun kicks off from this Friday, May 21 from 4pm at Air Sea Rescue Park 1770 with the opening re-enactment event.

Patrons are encouraged to take their own chair or rug to enjoy food for sale and licensed bar.

Enjoy the stunning 1770 sunset as local acts Waxy Soup and Murphy take to the stage until 8pm for all your live music needs.

Saturday, May 22 kicks off with the street parade from 9am until 10am from the 1770 Marina to the festival followed by a jam-packed festival precinct program.

The program includes roving and onstage entertainment headlined by multi-award-winning Indigenous artist and Australian country music legend Troy Cassar-Daley

Mr Cassar-Daley’s daughter Jem Cassar-Daley will also perform live on stage Saturday, as well as other stellar artists like the Benjy Pocock Duo and Linc Phelps Band.

Local performance groups including AWSUM Ukulele, Discovery Coast Dance School, Discovery Coast Christian College and Goora Gan Steiner School will also entertain on Saturday along with magical, interactive performances by traditional custodians the Gooreng Gooreng.

On Saturday night there will be a tribute to past Gooreng Gooreng elder Uncle Merv Johnson, a Kid’s Lantern Parade and fireworks sponsored by the Agnes Water Tavern.

Hosted by artist Tom Campbell and festival volunteers and proudly supported by the Gladstone Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF), there will also be free, rolling art workshops Saturday and Sunday in the Soul Garden at the festival.

Sunday, May 23 keeps the pedal to the metal all day, commencing at 8am with the fun run and presentation, followed from 10am by live music performances on stage from local artists Breathing Bullets, Phil McIntyre, Murphy Road and Rustic Roots, plus other fun-filled favourites such as the Duck Race and the third and final Vanilla Slice War.

The huge festival weekend will be closed out on stage at 2.30pm by Troy Cassar-Daley’s backing band, The Vibe.

