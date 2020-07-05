Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Correctional Centre - The high security unit.
Maryborough Correctional Centre - The high security unit.
News

GUARD HOSPITALISED: Hot water used in prison attack

Jessica Cook
5th Jul 2020 3:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN officer from the Maryborough Correctional Centre has been hospitalised after an attack from an inmate.

The attack occurred on Saturday afternoon inside the inmate's cell.

The inmate allegedly threw hot water at one officer and hit a second officer in the face.

Although one officer was able to avoid the water and was uninjured, the second was punched in the face and taken to hospital.

A Department of Corrective Services spokesman said the male officer had since been discharged from hospital with no serious injuries.

The inmate involved was taken to the detention unit.

DCS is investigating the incident.

attack guard injuries prison
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Seven things to do with the kids this holidays

        premium_icon Seven things to do with the kids this holidays

        News Here are some activities to keep the kids occupied during the school holidays.

        Breaking: woman treated for chemicals in eyes

        premium_icon Breaking: woman treated for chemicals in eyes

        News Paramedics are on scene at Agnes Water where a woman has chemicals in her eyes.

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        premium_icon Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The top five stories you may have missed from Saturday, July 4.

        ‘Done nothing’: Anger over Council inaction on rates

        premium_icon ‘Done nothing’: Anger over Council inaction on rates

        News SEVEN months after collecting 5,000 signatures regarding a rates freeze, Jo-Ann...