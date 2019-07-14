Menu
Steve Ball. Amanda Ball GLA140719GOATS
Rugby Union

GRUFCs will learn from the loss says vice-captain

NICK KOSSATCH
by
14th Jul 2019 1:06 PM
RUGBY UNION: Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats suffered their first loss in two month on Saturday against Drovers A.

The in-form GRUFCs team went down 43-24 to a team that is likely to claim the Rugby Capricornia A-grade minor premiership.

Aubre Harmse about to offload. Amanda Ball GLA140719GOATS

Goats vice-captain Seamus O'Connor said it was always going to be an uphill battle.

"It was a tough game and unfortunately we were missing some of our best players for the game,” he said. The Gladstone side battled hard and O'Connor said a few Goats players stood up.

"Jayden Page played well at flanker and also the West brothers Jake and David did a lot of damage,” O'Connor said.

Goats have the chance to regroup because they have the bye this weekend. GRUFCs again have a tough away assignment on July 27 against Frenchville A at Ryan Park.

Finals commence the week after.

Gladstone Observer

