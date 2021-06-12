Gruesome history: Region where mum mauled to death dog attack hotspot

The Fraser Coast has long been a hotspot for dog attacks.

The Fraser Coast has been left reeling after a horrific dog attack that left a Maryborough woman dead.

Amanda Carmichael, 41, was killed after been mauled by three unregistered crossbreed dogs at an address in Milton Street on Tuesday.

She was the first Australian in almost two years to be killed by a dog, with Leo Biancofiore killed by an American Staffordshire Terrier on July 10, 2019, in Melbourne.

While Ms Carmichael’s death is the most shocking example, the Fraser Coast has been a hotspot for dog attacks for years, with attacks on other dogs and livestock regularly reported, as well as nonlethal attacks on people.

Here are dog attacks that have shocked the region in recent years.

‘My dog has been attacked four times on the beach’

Terry Hill with his dog Bella that was attacked by a big dog on the beach.

In December 2018, fed up dog owners told the Chronicle of their frustration after a spate of beach attacks and killings by unleashed dogs.

Terry Hill unleashed his anger at disobedient dog owners who fail to control their pets after he and his Jack Russell Bella were attacked by a large dog along a stretch of beach between Pialba and Point Vernon.

It was the fourth time Mr Hill and Bella had encountered unrestrained and violent dogs and the same beach where a separate fatal dog attack in September shocked the community which led to the council to tighten its watch on pet owners.

Council investigating Urangan dog attack

A week before the fatal mauling of a woman in Maryborough, another woman was bitten in Urangan and had to be taken to hospital.

The police are investigating the incident.

DOG ATTACK: ‘Tiny’ pet attacked on popular beach

Danny, a silky Maltese, was attacked by two large dogs while at an off-leash beach with his owner, Margaret Hodgson.

A relaxed morning walk quickly turned bloody for Margaret Hodgson when her dog was viciously attacked by two large off-leash canines.

“I thought he‘d be ripped in half,” owner Margaret Hodgson said.

“I honestly thought he was going to be in two pieces.”

Dog mauled to death in own backyard

A family pet has been mauled to death in its own backyard at Eli Waters.

The bloodied cattle dog‘s owner made the gruesome discovery and immediately contacted Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Council Acting CEO Peter Care said the two dogs believed to be involved in the attack had since been impounded.

Fighting pets turn on woman in Bay

The sound of a woman screaming in her backyard alerted neighbours to a dog attack at Urangan.

Looking into the Urangan backyard, neighbours saw two dogs appearing to attack a woman as she lay on the ground.

Concerned for their own safety, the neighbours held back from entering the dwelling.

Search for dogs involved in Takura attacks continues

The search continues for two dogs believed to be involved in a spate of deadly attacks against livestock in Takura.

The dogs, described as a rottweiler and a kelpie, were spotted at the scene of some of the attacks.

A spokesman from the Fraser Coast Regional Council said investigations were continuing.

Six attacks have been recorded in the area over the past few weeks.

Owner seeking information and justice after dog attack

Farmer Kenneth Bauer with his reward sign.

If a dog can bring down a cow, what kind of damage could it do to a child?

That was the question Kenneth Bauer asked when a pair of dogs viciously attacked his beloved pet.

The Eli Waters truck driver received a frantic call from a business neighbouring his property, just after 10.30am on Saturday.

Savage Glenwood dog attack puts elderly man in hospital

An elderly man had to be taken to Gympie Hospital after he was attacked by a dog at a Glenwood address.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the scene, a private address.

The man reportedly aged in his 70s, suffered a leg laceration from the attack and was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

PETITION: Killer dogs cause fear within rural township

Dozens of attacks involving killer dogs have Glenwood residents too scared to take their pets for a walk.

Barbara Sullivan estimates there have been about 50 attacks involving wild dogs in the Glenwood area since the start of the year.

She hopes the Fraser Coast Regional Council will act quickly to address the issue.

Pet sheep Bandy mauled to death by dogs in Oakhurst

Andrew McCrae walked for miles in Oakhurst bushlands and paddocks to find his missing sheep.

But he returned empty-handed and with a heart filled with dread.

Neighbours saw two Staffordshire bull terriers prey on his and his partner Jane Whittaker‘s flock of sheep.

Dogs on death row for sheep kill



Investigations are continuing into the savage mauling of a flock of sheep in Hervey Bay.

For more than a year Nikenbah mum Leanne McCarthy had been battling to keep her sheep alive as the male and female bull mastiff terriers regularly escaped from their yard and made their way to hers.

On Saturday night her few remaining sheep including her breeders – a ewe and a ram – were killed.

Neighbour Peter Schuback said yesterday he had been forced to capture the dogs from the property on three occasions.

Sheep replaced at Nikenbah school after dog attack

Almost three months after their sheep flock was decimated in a dog attack, students at Glendyne Education and Training Centre welcomed their replacements.

Seven ewes and a ram trotted into a reinforced compound designed to keep out attacking dogs which had previously dug under the fence at the Nikenbah school.

Glendyne principal Dale Hansen said it was only through strong community support and donations that the flock had been replenished because the school could not afford to replace them.

Couple look for culprit after shocking dog attack in Bay

A dog suffered injuries in an attack.

A couple are looking for the owner of a staffy that attacked their dog while walking along the beach at Point Vernon.

A post was shared on social media regarding the attack, which left their 17 month old schnauzer seriously injured.

The couple, who asked not to be named, said they felt lucky their dog had survived, but they had been left footing a large vet bill after she required treatment for the bites.

