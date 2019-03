TRIAL LESSONS: Josh Noonan in action for Clinton FC in their pre-season game against Doon Villa FC at Clinton Oval.

TRIAL LESSONS: Josh Noonan in action for Clinton FC in their pre-season game against Doon Villa FC at Clinton Oval. Matt Taylor GLA030319SOCC

SOCCER: Versatility will be a key requirement for Clinton FC players ahead of the CQ Premier League season, according to coach Brad O'Sullivan.

The Grubs enjoyed an 8-0 trial win against Maryborough side Doon Villa FC at Clinton Oval on Saturday but even that result left O'Sullivan wanting more from his troops.

"Even though we won quite comfortably there was a lot of stuff I wasn't happy with," O'Sullivan said.

"It was our first full-field hit-out for the year. At the start of the year you're always a bit rusty and games are different to training.

"There's always things that don't pan out the way you think they would but we worked it out, tried a few different things, tried a few guys in a few different positions."

The Clinton boss expects it will be a challenge to field the same starting 11 each week during the season due to player availability but plans to work on tweaking playing formations in an effort to avoid any major shortfalls.

"We've still got a pretty disjointed squad at the moment - we've got new guys coming in and guys unavailable at the moment due to work," O'Sullivan said.

"With the change in personnel this year and guys coming in and out in different weeks we have to be able to play a couple of different ways.

"We'll try different things, put different people in different spots and try different combinations to see how certain players play with other players.

"We see it in training but it's different how they handle it in a game when it actually means something to them."

For their next match Clinton will take two teams to Maryborough to play Sunbury FC with O'Sullivan expecting to make at least five changes to the first XI due to player availability.