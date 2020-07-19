‘Grubs’ caught on CCTV stealing from sex shop

Into Love owner David Kidd had two thieves steal from his store on July 14.

Into Love owner David Kidd had two thieves steal from his store on July 14.

DAVID KIDD is used to raunchy conversations with customers, but thefts which occur in his adult store are not something he could get used to.

The Into Love Gladstone owner posted on Facebook the surveillance footage of two people stealing from his shop last Tuesday.

Mr Kidd said the footage was “clear as day” with the two stealing a male masturbator and glass vibrator in line of the camera.

“They don’t give a f---k,” Mr Kidd said.

“These people would steal apples and oranges or whatever that’s not bolted down.”

Mr Kidd has been able to identify the thieves with help from social media but he was waiting for them to come forward before going to the police.

“I’ve contacted them and they haven’t responded so if they don’t get back to me I will just get on to the cops,” he said.

“I’d rather sort it myself then go to the police, they have enough to deal with.”

Mr Kidd said his business has rebounded after a challenging time during COVID-19, but regular thefts in his store were not good for business.

“I used to take it very personally, (thefts) have happened to me so many times,” he said.

“If they had no money I’d let them clean my shop for an hour and I would give it to them (the products) rather than them steal from me.”

Mr Kidd said as long he had signs stating the shop was under surveillance, he could post the footage on social media.

“It’s my shop, my cameras, my stock,” he said.

“If they don’t want to be exposed, then don’t steal from me.

“Cameras aren’t there for 99 per cent of people, they’re only there for those grubs.”