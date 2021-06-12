Menu
NRL legend Chris Walker said it was a shame the Miriam Vale Hotel had been burgled between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Crime

‘Grubby’: Walker unloads on Miriam Vale Hotel thieves

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
12th Jun 2021 10:00 AM
An NRL legend has shared his disgust following the recent Miriam Vale burglary which sees the venue closed until further notice.

Chris Walker, currently walking down the Queensland coast to raise money for charity, posted a video to social media yesterday out front of the Miriam Vale Hotel.

“You come on this journey for 46 days and you meet some incredible people, and we have, but then you also meet a lot of grubby people,” Mr Walker said.

“Last night we were at the Miriam Vale Hotel with Mitch Brennan and his beautiful partner Colleen, who have been welcoming to me and my fun-run challenge family.

“But last night, while we were all having a good time downstairs watching the football, some people thought it was a great idea to go upstairs and steal a tonne of cash and personal items.”

Mr Walker said he was giving a shout-out to any people who know anyone or saw someone acting suspicious at the Miriam Vale Hotel on Wednesday night.

“Please contact the police, because we really want these people caught,” he said.

“You can’t do this to people like Mitch and Colleen because they are the salt of the earth and they’ve been nothing but great to us.”

Mr Walker concluded by stating he was putting the video out there to anyone who knows anything about what happened on Wednesday night to let the Hotel know.

“We want to find these people ASAP,” he said.

