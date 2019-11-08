Menu
Tondoon Botanic Gardens business admin trainee Chyanne Downing, manager Barry Meiring and curator Brent Braddick with staff. Tondoon Botanic Gardens won the Judges Choice award at the 2019 Best in Business Awards.
Growing team proud to receive award

MATT HARRIS
, matthew.harris@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Nov 2019 4:30 PM
The Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens’ team of volunteers and staff is enjoying another proud moment after winning the Judges Choice award at the 2019 Best in Business Awards.

Business peers have recognised the gardens for its community role as an education centre, an event site and a hub for botanical research and conservation.

Mayor Matt Burnett acknowledged there was a wonderful team working together at the gardens to offer the community a multi-purpose space which enriched the lives of everyone who visited.

“Three years ago, Tondoon went through a watershed moment when we approved its first ever Strategic Plan which clarified what council and the community wanted,” Cr Burnett said.

“The plan set the tone for everything the team of volunteers and staff out there has taken on since.

“The five themes in the strategy of research, conservation, education, recreational use and development means the Gardens deliver for the community in different ways.”

With strong council support, the team is always looking to introduce innovative ideas to benefit the region.

They have included day and night workshops, Australia’s best attended Bonsai exhibition, hosting the Rotary Markets, the Biondello Bolt event and continuing to pursue botanical conservation.

The gardens’ popularity is reflected in the growing number of volunteers working there.

