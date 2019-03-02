Menu
Seek - Australia's number one employment and recruitment website - has released data showing job ad growth of 22.7 per cent in the Mackay region since January 2018.
Employment

Growing pains: It's getting harder to fill skilled positions

Rainee Shepperson
by
2nd Mar 2019 6:20 AM | Updated: 7:23 AM
THE number of mining, resources and energy jobs has spiked significantly in the past year but new data shows Mackay is having trouble filling the positions.

Nearly half of that growth is from the mining, resources and energy sector which had an increase of 9.2 per cent, well above the Australian average of 7.4 per cent.

Trades and services had the second highest increase of 4.8 per cent, followed by manufacturing, transport and logistics at 2.1 per cent.

Despite the increase, data shows Mackay's candidate availability is low.

Resource Industry Network General Manager Adrienne Rourke said the figures were not surprising.

"At the moment we are experiencing some growing pains," she said.

"It brings positive opportunity, and we have certainly seen this now for about 18 months.

"Not just in the mining sector, but across the board, we have seen an increase in job advertisements."

Mrs Rourke said the drop in candidate availability was an issue.

"The problem is applications are decreasing so businesses are struggling to make the most of the opportunities presented to them," she said.

"Business is picking up so they can afford to take on more staff and they want to grow."

With the highest average salary of $129,000, the mining sector has experienced 6 per cent salary growth in the past year.

Mrs Rourke said this number would help to entice people to the region.

"We want to encourage people to experience Mackay's wealth of jobs, incredible lifestyle and affordable housing," she said.

"Ultimately we want people to come to Mackay to stay."

