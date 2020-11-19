Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Onlookers were seen sprinting to the crash to try and help passengers involved. Picture: 7NEWS
Onlookers were seen sprinting to the crash to try and help passengers involved. Picture: 7NEWS
Breaking

‘Grow up’: Charges laid after car ploughs into cafe

Ashley Carter
Eden Boyd
Felicity Ripper
by , and
19th Nov 2020 5:30 AM | Updated: 5:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The owner of Moffat Beach Brewing Co has slammed the driver who allegedly ploughed into their venue on Wednesday evening.

Matt Wilson confirmed one customer sustained a broken leg, with his wife "extremely shaken", as a result of the incident, which occurred about 5pm on the Seaview Tce strip.

"The situation could have been so much worse and we are so grateful that the bollards took the full brunt of the impact," Mr Wilson wrote on Moffat Beach Brewing Co's Facebook page.

Dramatic scenes unfolded on the popular beachside strip when the 1974 Holden Torana was allegedly seen doing a burnout and then flipping onto its side in the crash.

Footage shows onlookers sprinting to the scene and trying to help passengers involved.

Man dead after Origin night pub fight

Mr Wilson, along with his wife Sharrynne, thanked the staff who were working at the time for handling the situation well.

The driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old Glenview man, was taken into custody.

A police spokeswoman said he had been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle and is due to appear in Caloundra Magistrates Court on December 9.

Mr Wilson said the driver should be grateful no one was killed in the crash.

"Grow up and be grateful that you didn't kill anyone," he said.

While Moffat Beach Brewing Co hasn't received an update on the customers, Mr Wilson said their wellbeing was the main priority.

"Benches and stools can be replaced. Minds and bodies are so much harder to restore," he said.

"Moffat Beach has become a much busier spot in the past couple of years, it isn't the sleepy little secret beachside spot that it used to be.

"We all have to be more vigilant and aware of the increased pedestrian traffic in the area, thank Christ some kid wasn't cleaned up."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

caloundra magistrates court dangerous driving editors picks moffat beach moffat beach brewing co
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone man was growing marijuana plants for friend

        Premium Content Gladstone man was growing marijuana plants for friend

        Crime Joseph Daniel Jones was found with five marijuana plants on the veranda.

        • ashley.carter
        Council amends investment policy to combat COVID losses

        Premium Content Council amends investment policy to combat COVID losses

        News The pandemic has seen Gladstone Regional Council’s projected interest returns...

        • ashley.carter
        Agnes Blues and Roots Festival scores $25k win

        Premium Content Agnes Blues and Roots Festival scores $25k win

        News Six local events will share in $38.5k funding from council’s Community Development...

        • ashley.carter
        DEVELOPMENT: Second chance for new cinema at Yaralla

        Premium Content DEVELOPMENT: Second chance for new cinema at Yaralla

        Business After the initial development was appealed earlier this year, a new proposal has...

        • ashley.carter