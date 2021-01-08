‘Grow a set of nuts’: DV offender told to end relationship

A Gladstone man has been told to walk away from a domestically violent relationship.

A Gladstone man who appeared in court by video link from behind bars, seemed more concerned about staying with his partner than his predicament.

He pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on January 5 to contravening a domestic violence order.

The court was told the 51-year-old had a one-page criminal history with several prior domestic violence convictions.

The most serious was for a choking offence which he was on parole for when he committed the offence that he was facing.

The court was told the man had an extensive New South Wales criminal history with offences including stalking, assault, affray and contravening domestic violence orders.

It heard the man had a pattern of offending while intoxicated – which was what constituted the offending before the court.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women’s Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said the man had planned to start a course in the railway industry but would no longer be able to, due to being returned to prison.

She said the man had been drinking on the night of the offence because he found out through his stepdaughter that his partner was in a relationship with another man.

The man’s order says he cannot drink in excess of a blood alcohol concentration of 0.050.

She said there was an argument between her client and the woman who asked him to leave and he could remember knocking on the door to speak to her.

The lawyer asked the court to consider there was no physical violence in this offending and there were gaps in the man’s criminal history.

“He’s remorseful, he understood he was not meant to be drinking,” Ms Ramos said.

The man was returned to prison on December 26.

He was sentenced to three months’ jail, suspended immediately for two years, however he seemed more concerned about if he was allowed to stay in the relationship with the woman.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey told him he was going to have to “grow a set of nuts.”

“I really do fear for her,” Mr Manthey said.

“You’ve got to have to be man enough to walk away from it.”